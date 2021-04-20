Pacioretty registered two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Pacioretty had a hand in both of Mark Stone's goals Monday. The 32-year-old Pacioretty has racked up three tallies and six assists during his five-game point streak. The star winger has 45 points, 163 shots, a plus-18 rating and 10 power-play points in 43 contests this season.