Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: High-volume shots yield goal

Pacioretty scored a goal on a game-high nine shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Pacioretty has shown no hesitation to fling rubber this season -- his 190 shots on goal ranks third in the league behind Alex Ovechkin (206) and Nathan MacKinnon (204). For Pacioretty's part, he's been pretty successful this season with 19 goals and 44 points in 46 appearances. There's no reason to remove him from fantasy lineups at this point in the year.