Coach Pete DeBoer didn't have an updated Friday on Pacioretty's availability for Game 3 against the Blackhawks on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

After just one game in the lineup, Pacioretty again found himself watching from the sidelines for Thursdays' Game 2. If the winger is unable to play in Game 3, Chandler Stephenson figures to continue holding down a spot on the top line. Given the NHL's current stance on injury news, fantasy players will likely have to wait until warmups for more information regarding Pacioretty's availability.