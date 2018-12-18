Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Injured Monday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) left Monday's game and is not expected to return, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pacioretty appeared to bang his knee up while attempting to make a play on Riley Nash. The first-year Golden Knight immediately skated off the ice and headed to the locker room. A further update on his status should be available after the game.

