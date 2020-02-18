Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Insurance tally ends up as GWG
Pacioretty scored a goal on four shots Monday in a 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Pacioretty scored his team-leading 27th goal of the season to give the Golden Knights a seemingly comfortable 3-0 lead in the latter stages of the second period. But a pair of T.J. Oshie goals in the final frame pulled Washington to within 3-2, and Pacioretty's goal stood as the winner. The 31-year-old is enjoying a productive month of February with six goals and three assists in eight games.
