Pacioretty (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's clash with Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Coach Pete DeBoer was unable to provide a specific update regarding Pacioretty's status against the Wild, so for now, he should be probably be considered a game-time call. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old winger racked up five goals and 10 assists, including five power-play points, in his previous 10 contests.