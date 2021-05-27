Pacioretty (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision ahead of Friday's Game 7 matchup with the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty has out been of action since May 1 versus Arizona, a stretch of 12 games on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the dynamic winger racked up six goals and 12 assists, including six power-play points, in his previous 14 contests. If cleared to return this season, Pacioretty should immediately slot into a first-line role and bolster the club's attacking options.