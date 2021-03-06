Pacioretty scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Pacioretty gave the Golden Knights a 3-0 lead in the second period, but that didn't hold up. The 32-year-old winger then scored the decisive tally in overtime. With seven points in his last three games, his slump of two goals in eight games seems like a distant memory. Pacioretty has 12 scores, 20 points, 90 shots and a plus-10 rating through 20 appearances.