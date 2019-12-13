Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Lights lamp Thursday

Pacioretty scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

The 31-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games for the Golden Knights, now up to 12 goals this season. Pacioretty is now up to has 28 points, 137 shots on goal and 46 hits in 34 games this season. Pacioretty also saw 3:15 of power-play ice time, and if those numbers are sustained, can help him hit the 60-point threshold for the first time since the 2015-16 season.