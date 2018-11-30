Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Lights lamp twice in victory
Pacioretty scored on the power play and added another goal in a 4-3 win over Vancouver on Thursday.
If by some chance Pacioretty is still available in your league, jump on him now before someone else does. With nine points in his past five games -- six of them goals -- he's back on track and should be producing at the level he established in Montreal for the rest of the season.
