Pacioretty (undisclosed) skated 15:16 with a shot on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 3.

Pacioretty missed Game 2 with an undisclosed injury, and he played 2:39 less than his average ice time per game this season. He may be eased back into his full role with the Golden Knights already ahead of the Blackhawks 3-0 in the series.