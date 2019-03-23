Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Missing out Saturday

Pacioretty (leg) remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home game against the Red Wings, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports. As a result, he's not likely to play.

The ex-Hab's first season in Vegas looks eerily similar to his 10th with Montreal -- with 22 goals and 17 assists for the Golden Knights, Patches has bested his 2018-19 campaign by only two points. Furthermore, it seems like the only way Pacioretty won't crack double digits in power-play points for the eighth consecutive year is if his leg injury worsens. The respected scoring winger's next chance to suit up will arrive Monday against the Blues in St. Louis.