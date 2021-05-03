Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Wild, per coach Pete DeBoer, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pacioretty exited Saturday's game against the Coyotes, and it appears his status for Monday's matchup with Minnesota will come down to pregame warm-ups. The exact nature of Pacioretty's injury has not yet been clarified.