Pacioretty (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Wild, per coach Pete DeBoer, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pacioretty exited Saturday's game against the Coyotes, and it appears his status for Monday's matchup with Minnesota will come down to pregame warm-ups. The exact nature of Pacioretty's injury has not yet been clarified.
