Pacioretty posted an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.
The 32-year-old winger had been held off the scoresheet for the first two games of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. Pacioretty set up Alex Pietrangelo's third-period tally Friday. In 10 playoff contests, Pacioretty is up to four goals, five helpers, 32 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. He'll continue to log top-line minutes with a role on the first power-play unit.
