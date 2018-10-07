Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Nets first goal in armor
Pacioretty scored his first goal with the Golden Knights on Saturday, proving clutch in a 2-1 shootout road win over the Wild.
Pacioretty has looked comfortable with Vegas since its first preseason game. He potted four goals to complement a helper in exhibition play, and it only took two games for Patches to brush twine in regular-season action.
