Pacioretty scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Pacioretty struck on a pass from Mark Stone at 10:59 of the third period to extend the Golden Knights' lead to 4-2. Those two wingers, centered by Chandler Stephenson, function as the team's top line. Pacioretty led the Golden Knights in scoring last year with 66 points (32 goals, 34 helpers) and 307 shots on goal in 71 appearances. The 32-year-old winger's strong start to 2020-21 indicates he's unlikely to slow down this year.