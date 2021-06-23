Pacioretty scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.
On a faceoff win by Nicolas Roy, Pacioretty was able to bury the Golden Knights' lone tally 4:09 into the third period. The 32-year-old winger is up to five goals and six assists through 12 playoff appearances. He'll need to be at his best with the Golden Knights' season on the line in Thursday's Game 6.
