Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Nets third goal
Pacioretty scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.
Pacioretty put the Golden Knights ahead with the second of three goals for the team in the first period. The winger now has three goals and 13 points in 15 games this year. He's added 60 shots on goal and 22 hits, and the fact that he's shooting only five percent indicates he could be due for a goal-scoring binge later in the season.
