Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not traveling with team
Pacioretty (upper body) isn't traveling with the Golden Knights on their two-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Vegas has yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Pacioretty's return to the lineup, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Tuesday's matchup with Nashville and Thursday's game against the Blues at a minimum. Another update on the former Canadien's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Officially sitting out•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Exits Friday's game versus Lightning•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Bulges twine to break cold spell•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Nets first goal in armor•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.