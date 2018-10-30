Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not traveling with team

Pacioretty (upper body) isn't traveling with the Golden Knights on their two-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Vegas has yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Pacioretty's return to the lineup, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Tuesday's matchup with Nashville and Thursday's game against the Blues at a minimum. Another update on the former Canadien's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.