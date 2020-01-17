Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Notches 26th assist
Pacioretty tallied an assist during Thursday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.
The assist on Mark Stone's pivotal insurance marker got Pacioretty back on the scoresheet for the first time in three games, meaning the last time the winger went three games without a point was Dec. 3 -8, more than a month ago. Pacioretty also got back in the plus column (2) after three consecutive minus outings. He's failed to score on his last 14 shots after going 0-4 on Thursday.
