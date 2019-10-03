Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Notches helper

Pacioretty recorded an assist and five shots in a 4-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.

It's a positive start to the year for the winger entering his second full season with Vegas. The assist came on Cody Glass's first career goal in the second period. Pacioretty posted 22 goals and 40 points in 66 games last season, showing strong chemistry with Paul Stastny and Mark Stone after the latter joined the team at the trade deadline.