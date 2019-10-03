Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Notches helper
Pacioretty recorded an assist and five shots in a 4-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.
It's a positive start to the year for the winger entering his second full season with Vegas. The assist came on Cody Glass's first career goal in the second period. Pacioretty posted 22 goals and 40 points in 66 games last season, showing strong chemistry with Paul Stastny and Mark Stone after the latter joined the team at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Opens preseason with a bang•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tickles twine•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Spearheads offense with four points•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Second line rolling•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Delivers two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Chips in helper in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.