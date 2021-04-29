Pacioretty scored twice and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Pacioretty gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the second period with a power-play goal. He also assisted on a Mark Stone tally five minutes later, then scored again in the third. The 32-year-old Pacioretty is up to an impressive 24 goals, 50 points, 169 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 46 contests.