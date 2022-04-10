Pacioretty (undisclosed) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

This is a strong indication Pacioretty will return to action Saturday. The 33-year-old will likely be eased into action a bit after a 12-game absence, but he should play a role on the power play. He's posted 15 goals and 14 helpers in 29 games in an injury-plagued campaign.