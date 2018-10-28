Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Officially sitting out
Pacioretty (upper body) won't play Sunday versus the Senators, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It's unclear who will fill Pacioretty's place on the second line, but it's likely Oscar Lindberg. Pacioretty's next chance to enter the lineup will be a road game Tuesday versus the Predators.
