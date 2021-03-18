Pacioretty provided an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Pacioretty set up Shea Theodore in the first period for the opening tally. Other than that, Pacioretty was quiet as the Golden Knights' depth carried them to victory Wednesday. The winger has two goals and five helpers during his four-game point streak. He's up to 28 points (14 scores, 14 apples), 115 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 27 outings.