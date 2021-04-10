Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.
Pacioretty set up Jonathan Marchessault for the opening tally 3:03 into the first period. The 32-year-old Pacioretty closed the scoring with an empty-netter with 55 seconds left in the game. The Connecticut native has 19 goals, 36 points, 146 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 37 outings.
