Pacioretty scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Pacioretty opened the scoring at 3:25 of the first period. Later in the frame, he set up Alex Pietrangelo on the rush for the Golden Knights' second tally. Through 42 contests, Pacioretty has 22 goals, 43 points, a plus-19 rating and 160 shots on net.