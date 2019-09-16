Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Opens preseason with a bang

Pacioretty recorded a hat trick and an assist Sunday as the Golden Knights secured a 6-2 win over the Coyotes to open the preseason.

Pacioretty pulled Vegas back from two first-period deficits and then completed the hat trick as part of a four-goal rally to the delight of the home crowd. Injuries have been a slight problem for Pacioretty the last two seasons, as he's been limited to 64 and 66 games, respectively, but his goal-scoring prowess has never been in question. It's safe to draft him as a No. 2 fantasy forward.