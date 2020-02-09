Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Opens scoring Saturday
Pacioretty potted a goal on a team-high six shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Pacioretty's tally came at 13:26 of the first period. The veteran winger is up to 24 goals, 52 points, 251 shots, 75 hits and a plus-14 rating through 57 outings. The 31-year-old continues to be resurgent this season, with a good chance of matching his career high of 57 points, achieved in 2014-15 and 2016-17.
