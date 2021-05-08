Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not be in Friday's lineup against the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty will miss his third straight game and there's no clear timetable for his return at this time. The 32-year-old has 24 goals and 51 points in 48 games this season. His status for Saturday's rematch against St. Louis is uncertain.
