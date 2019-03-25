Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Out again Monday
Pacioretty (leg) will not dress for Monday's game in St. Louis.
Once a near-guarantee to put up 60 points, Pacioretty is in danger of missing the 40-point mark for the second consecutive season. The veteran winger has just 11 points in 22 games since February and currently has no timetable for his return.
