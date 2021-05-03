Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not be available for Monday's game against Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty suffered an injury in Saturday's win over the Coyotes and won't play Monday as a result. There hasn't been much information on the severity of what he's dealing with. The 32-year-old has 51 points in 48 games this season and will be questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Wild.