Pacioretty (undisclosed) will not play Monday but could return soon, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
This is good news for Pacioretty, who led the Golden Knights with 66 points during the regular season. It's unclear when he'll be ready to join the team again, but a return for Thursday's contest against the Blues seems possible.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should join team soon•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Still sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Issued deemed minor•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Absent from practice Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Healthy enough to play•