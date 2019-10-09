Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pair of power-play points

Pacioretty notched a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Pacioretty and Mark Stone each scored and assisted on each other's tallies in the contest, showing chemistry between the second-line wingers. The 31-year-old is up to three points in as many games as well as 11 shots on goal to start the year.

