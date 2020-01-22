Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Peppers net in loss

Pacioretty fired seven shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Pacioretty has directed four-plus shots on net in all nine January games, totaling 53 (5.9 per game) in that stretch. Since he's been showering the net this month, he's pushed his way to No. 2 in the league with 225 shots behind Nathan MacKinnon (229) and ahead of Alex Ovechkin (224). Pacioretty hasn't been short on production either, as he's accrued 21 goals through 52 games.