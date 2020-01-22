Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Peppers net in loss
Pacioretty fired seven shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Pacioretty has directed four-plus shots on net in all nine January games, totaling 53 (5.9 per game) in that stretch. Since he's been showering the net this month, he's pushed his way to No. 2 in the league with 225 shots behind Nathan MacKinnon (229) and ahead of Alex Ovechkin (224). Pacioretty hasn't been short on production either, as he's accrued 21 goals through 52 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Notches 26th assist•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Buries 20th goal•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: High-volume shots yield goal•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Converts pair of goals•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Firing on all cylinders•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dishes two more helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.