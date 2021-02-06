Pacioretty amassed three assists, seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Normally a gifted scorer, Pacioretty was the set-up man Friday. He recorded primary assists on the first two goals, scored by Nicolas Hague and Mark Stone, as well as a secondary helper on Cody Glass's power-play tally in the second period. The 32-year-old Pacioretty now has six goals, four helpers, 39 shots and a plus-8 rating through eight games. Whether he's scoring or play-making, the Connecticut native is a veritable goldmine for fantasy production, thanks to a high shot volume and a slight physical edge.