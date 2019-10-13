Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Plucks pair of apples
Pacioretty registered two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
The winger played provider for both of his linemates, setting up scores by Mark Stone and Paul Stastny in the second period. Pacioretty is up to five points in as many games this season, with 18 shots on goal and eight hits on his ledger. He's been more noted as a goal-scorer throughout his career, but he'll get in on plenty of offense playing on the Golden Knights' talented second line.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pair of power-play points•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Notches helper•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Opens preseason with a bang•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Tickles twine•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Spearheads offense with four points•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Second line rolling•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.