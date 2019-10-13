Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Plucks pair of apples

Pacioretty registered two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

The winger played provider for both of his linemates, setting up scores by Mark Stone and Paul Stastny in the second period. Pacioretty is up to five points in as many games this season, with 18 shots on goal and eight hits on his ledger. He's been more noted as a goal-scorer throughout his career, but he'll get in on plenty of offense playing on the Golden Knights' talented second line.