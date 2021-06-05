Pacioretty scored a goal on eight shots and added five hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

A spirited effort from the star winger was rewarded when Pacioretty netted the game-winning tally just 45 seconds after Jonathan Marchessault tied the game. Pacioretty has picked up two goals and two helpers through four playoff contests. The 32-year-old has added 17 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-3 rating since he returned from an undisclosed injury.