Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.
Pacioretty has gotten on the scoresheet in all seven of his playoff appearances, but Thursday was his first multi-point effort. The winger has racked up four goals, four assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-6 rating. The 32-year-old will face the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Semifinals -- Pacioretty spent 10 years in Montreal and served as captain for his last three seasons with the team.
