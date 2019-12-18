Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Point streak reaches five games

Pacioretty had an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Pacioretty provided the secondary helper on Chandler Stephenson's second-period goal. It was a quieter performance than Pacioretty's four-point effort in his last game. The 31-year-old is on a five-game point streak with five tallies and four helpers in that span. For the year, he's up to 35 points in 37 contests -- a resurgent pace for the winger who has posted 60 points five times in his career but looks poised to potentially hit the 70-point threshold.