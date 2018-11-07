Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pointless in return to lineup
Pacioretty logged 19:02 of ice time Tuesday, failing to record a point in a 3-1 loss to Toronto.
Pacioretty returned to Vegas' lineup Tuesday, after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Since being acquired from Montreal, the 29-year-old sniper has underperformed, scoring just two goals in 10 games and presently owns a woeful shooting percentage of 7.7.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Status uncertain Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Will head on road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Remains sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Resumes skating•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...