Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pointless in return to lineup

Pacioretty logged 19:02 of ice time Tuesday, failing to record a point in a 3-1 loss to Toronto.

Pacioretty returned to Vegas' lineup Tuesday, after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Since being acquired from Montreal, the 29-year-old sniper has underperformed, scoring just two goals in 10 games and presently owns a woeful shooting percentage of 7.7.