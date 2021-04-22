Pacioretty managed a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Pacioretty's helper on Mark Stone's second-period goal was the former's 600th NHL point. The 32-year-old Pacioretty achieved the milestone in his 807th career game. He's been productive this year with 22 goals, 24 helpers, 165 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 12 PIM in 44 outings.