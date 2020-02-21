Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Posts pair of points
Pacioretty scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Pacioretty and Mark Stone set each other up for tallies in the contest. The former has seven goals and three helpers in his last seven games. Pacioretty is up to 28 scores, 58 points, 273 shots, 81 hits and a plus-14 rating in 62 outings. He continues to be a leading contributor for the Vegas offense and fantasy squads alike.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Insurance tally ends up as GWG•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Three points in crazy win•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: First multi-point game since Jan. 2•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Dual threat strikes again•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: All-Star shining bright•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.