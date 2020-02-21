Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Posts pair of points

Pacioretty scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Pacioretty and Mark Stone set each other up for tallies in the contest. The former has seven goals and three helpers in his last seven games. Pacioretty is up to 28 scores, 58 points, 273 shots, 81 hits and a plus-14 rating in 62 outings. He continues to be a leading contributor for the Vegas offense and fantasy squads alike.