Pacioretty (lower body) scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Pacioretty saw 15:36 of ice time in the lopsided loss -- head coach Pete DeBoer likely took it easy on the star winger after his two-game absence. The 32-year-old is up to 17 goals, 31 points, 122 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 29 appearances. Even if his ice time lags for a couple of games, Pacioretty will likely be productive enough to reinsert into fantasy lineups now that he's healthy.