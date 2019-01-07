Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Pots winner against Devils
Pacioretty scored the game-winner in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Devils.
His tally late in the second period completed the comeback from an early 2-0 deficit. Pacioretty has 12 goals and 21 points through 32 games in his first campaign for the Knights, and the five-time 30-goal scorer with the Habs could be poised for a big second half if he can stay healthy.
More News
