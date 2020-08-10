Pacioretty (undisclosed) was on the ice for Monday's practice session, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty appears set to play in Tuesday's Game 1 matchup with the Hawks in a first-line role. Prior to the league shutdown, the winger racked up 15 points in his previous 15 outings, including a trio of power-play goals. If Pacioretty is given the green light, he figures to bump Chandler Stephenson from the top unit.