Pacioretty (undisclosed) was on the ice for Monday's practice session, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pacioretty appears set to play in Tuesday's Game 1 matchup with the Hawks in a first-line role. Prior to the league shutdown, the winger racked up 15 points in his previous 15 outings, including a trio of power-play goals. If Pacioretty is given the green light, he figures to bump Chandler Stephenson from the top unit.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Enters bubble Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Won't play Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Won't play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Out Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should join team soon•