Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Preparing for return

Pacioretty (lower body) indicated Saturday that he's working to be ready to play when the NHL season resumes, NHL.com reports.

The Canadiens announced March 11 that Pacioretty was week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered in the team's previous game. One day later, the NHL suspended its season, so the 31-year-old winger has yet to miss any game action because of the injury. Though Pacioretty didn't specify where he stands in his recovery at this point, he'll likely be at or near full health when the Canadiens are cleared to train again. The NHL has yet to pinpoint a target date for the season to resume, so Pacioretty will presumably continue to work out on his own for at least a few more weeks.