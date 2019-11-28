Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Provides clutch goal in OT win

Pacioretty scored the game-tying goal and added an assist to go with four shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Wednesday.

Pacioretty scored with one second remaining in regulation to tie the game at 3-3 and send it into overtime. He also picked up an assist on Mark Stone's first-period goal. Pacioretty's goal was his ninth of the season and he leads the Predators with 25 points through 27 games. The 31-year-old looks to be headed for a 25-goal, 75-point season.