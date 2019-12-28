Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Provides helper Friday
Pacioretty recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.
Pacioretty had the secondary helper on Nate Schmidt's goal in the dying seconds of the third period. The resurgent campaign continues for the 31-year-old winger, who has 16 markers and 22 helpers through 41 contests. Pacioretty has added 164 shots on goal (third in the league), 53 hits and 21 PIM.
