Play

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Provides helper Friday

Pacioretty recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Pacioretty had the secondary helper on Nate Schmidt's goal in the dying seconds of the third period. The resurgent campaign continues for the 31-year-old winger, who has 16 markers and 22 helpers through 41 contests. Pacioretty has added 164 shots on goal (third in the league), 53 hits and 21 PIM.

More News
Our Latest Stories