Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Questionable against Anaheim
Pacioretty (undisclosed) remains day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Ducks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pacioretty has missed seven consecutive games due to an undisclosed injury, and coach Gerard Gallant isn't even sure if he'll make the trip to Anaheim for Friday's game, which suggests he should probably be considered questionable at best for that contest. Another update on the American winger's status will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop against the Ducks.
